iverside County Launches Free Trap-Neuter-Release Program for Cats in Coachella Valley
Starting tomorrow, the Coachella Valley Animal Campus will offer free trap-neuter-release services every Friday to help control the cat population. The first 25 cats will be accepted at the Thousand Palms location from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Cats must be in traps or plastic crates.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 27, 2024
