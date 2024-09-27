Local & Community

iverside County Launches Free Trap-Neuter-Release Program for Cats in Coachella Valley

Starting tomorrow, the Coachella Valley Animal Campus will offer free trap-neuter-release services every Friday to help control the cat population. The first 25 cats will be accepted at the Thousand Palms location from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Cats must be in traps or plastic crates.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 27, 2024

