Entertainment Report
Kate Winslet Shines as War Correspondent in Lee; Coppola's Megalopolis Also Hits Theatres
In the latest Agua Caliente Entertainment Report, Kate Winslet stars as real-life war correspondent Lee Miller in Lee, now showing in the Valley. The film showcases Miller's groundbreaking photography during WWII. Meanwhile, Francis Ford Coppola's long-awaited Megalopolis and the animated film The Wild Robot also hit theaters this weekend.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 27, 2024
