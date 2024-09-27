Kate Winslet Shines as WWII Photojournalist Lee Miller in “Lee”

I always love talking to Kate Winslet. But for some reason, I was always terrified, or smitten, or both? I have been a longtime fan and she does give great answers to your questions. But somehow, she always leaves me tongue-tied. In the film that Winslet also produced, cinematographer Ellen Kuras ("Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Be Kind Rewind") makes her first full-feature debut as a director in this intriguing and entertaining, albeit flawed, look at Miller’s life from a career as a model to enlisting as a photographer for Vogue magazine. There, she becomes a World War II photographer and gives us iconic photos such as her picture in Hitler’s bathtub. Winslet embodies Miller to a T. As a matter of fact, the film is full of wonderful performances including Andrea Riseborough as Audrey Withers, Andy Samberg as David Scherman, and even the underused Marion Cotillard as Solange d’Ayen. I spent some time with Winslet to talk about her passion in making the film even pouring her own money into it, the biggest revelation about Miller that she discovered, and what she hoped for viewers to get after watching the film. "Lee" is being released by Roadside Attractions and Vertical on September 27.