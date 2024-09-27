CA, US & World
Legendary British Actress Maggie Smith Dies at 89, Leaving Iconic Legacy
Maggie Smith, the beloved British actress and double Oscar winner, has passed away at the age of 89. Known for her unforgettable roles in Harry Potter as Professor McGonagall and as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey, Smith's career spanned over six decades. Her incredible talent earned her numerous accolades, including a Damehood from Queen Elizabeth II.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 27, 2024
