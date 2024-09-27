Master National Retriever Club Competition Brings Economic Boost to Kentucky

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="f5e03e78-40f5-45dc-a259-b4b3e2627af9" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240927/f5e03e78-40f5-45dc-a259-b4b3e2627af9/thumbnail.png"] The Super Bowl of Retrievers is underway in western Kentucky, with over 1,500 participants from around the world competing in the Master National Retriever Club competition. The event not only showcases the incredible hunting skills of the retrievers but also brings a $15-20 million economic boost to the local area.