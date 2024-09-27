Sports
Master National Retriever Club Competition Brings Economic Boost to Kentucky
The Super Bowl of Retrievers is underway in western Kentucky, with over 1,500 participants from around the world competing in the Master National Retriever Club competition. The event not only showcases the incredible hunting skills of the retrievers but also brings a $15-20 million economic boost to the local area.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 27, 2024
