Manny the Movie Guy
Movie Review Roundup: "Megalopolis," "Lee," "The Wild Robot"
"Megalopolis" Francis Ford Coppola returns to the big screen after being absent for over a decade. But is "Megalopolis" worth your time and money? "Lee" Kate Winslet shines in the biographical drama "Lee." Andy Samberg and Andrea Riseborough co-star. "The Wild Robot" See why I’m calling "The Wild Robot" one of the year’s best!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 27, 2024
