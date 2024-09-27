Weather
Record-Breaking Heat Continues in Coachella Valley with Temperatures Above Normal
Clear skies and record-breaking temperatures continue in the Coachella Valley, with highs reaching above 110°F. Palm Springs tied its record of 111°F for the second day in a row, and similar heat is expected today. Winds remain breezy in some areas, but no major wind concerns are forecast. High pressure will keep temperatures above average through the weekend, with slight relief expected by Sunday as a disturbance moves in.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 27, 2024
Coachella Valley weatherPalm Springs heatrecord temperaturesexcessive heat warningYucca Valleyhigh pressure systemweather forecastdry conditionstripledigit heat
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...