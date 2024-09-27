Local & Community
Suspected Arsonist Arrested After 17 Palm Trees Set on Fire in Palm Springs
A suspected arsonist is in custody after setting 17 palm trees on fire at two locations in Palm Springs. Fire crews quickly responded to Cherokee Way and Highway 111, as well as a second location at Palm Canyon, extinguishing the flames. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 27, 2024
Palm Springsarsonist arrestedpalm trees fireCherokee WayHighway 111Palm CanyonPalm Springs Fire Department
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...