UCLA's Jackie Robinson Baseball Stadium Shut Down by Court Order Over Veterans Land Dispute
UCLA's Jackie Robinson Baseball Stadium was locked down following a federal judge’s ruling that the land, leased from the Department of Veterans Affairs in West Los Angeles, must benefit veterans. The court ruled UCLA's lease violated land use, and the university must vacate. Veterans have long fought to reclaim the land, and the judge ordered new housing to be built for them.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 27, 2024
