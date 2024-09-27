Yucca Valley High School Was Under A Temporary Shelter-In-Place Order This Morning. The Morongo Unified School District Sent Out An Email At Around 8:40 A.M. Alerting Parents. According To The San Bernardino Sheriff's Office, There Were Reports Of Threats Being Made Towards A Student. Deputies Placed The School On A Shelter-In-Place Order For A Short Time In An Abundance Of Caution. Again That Shelter-in-place Order Has Been Lifted. According To Deputies, The Investigation Is Ongoing, And Further Information Will Be Realesed Later Today.