An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Saturday, September 28, 2024!

Palm Springs recorded three consecutive days of record high temperatures with Wednesday's 114° (114°/1947), Thursday's 111° (111°/2022), and yesterday's 113° (111°/2009). By-the-way... the record high for today is 116° which was set in 1963. With more extreme heat forecast for today, the National Weather Service continues its Excessive Heat Warning through this evening for the Coachella Valley as midday highs once again exceed 110° under totally clear skies and dry air. As an upper-level low nudges its way over the SoCal Coast and the upper-level high is pushed a bit to the East, Valley highs back-off Sunday and Monday... but only slightly. As that high reestablishes itself over the Southwest, Valley temps will once again surpass 110° on Tuesday when Excessive Heat Warnings are likely to return. Wednesday could be just as hot, but that all depends on the thickness of expected mid-level cloud development that day. See images for details. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings