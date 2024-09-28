Local & Community
Palm Desert's Concerts in the Park Returns: Free Live Music Series Kicks Off October 3rd
Get ready for Palm Desert's Concerts in the Park, returning with a five-week series starting October 3rd! Enjoy free concerts every Thursday at Civic Centre Park, featuring a variety of genres from rock to jazz and a special Halloween show with Dead Man's Party on October 31st. Don’t miss out on this fantastic local event!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 28, 2024
