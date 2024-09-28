Local & Community
UC Riverside Palm Desert Campus Launches Online Cannabis Education Program
The University of California Riverside's Palm Desert Campus is offering an online cannabis education program for students aspiring to enter the booming cannabis industry. In partnership with Green Flower, the program features three certificate courses in advanced dispensary operations, cannabis manufacturing, and cultivation skills. Each nine-week course is available online, with classes starting October 7th. Register by October 14th and use code UCRFIRST for a discount on the $750 fee!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 28, 2024
