An NBC Palm Springs 'Extreme Heat' Weather Heads-Up on Sunday, September 29, 2024!

Because high temperatures will be running a dozen-degrees above normal, the National Weather Service has just issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley area on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. The normal high temperatures around the Valley during late-September/early-October is in the upper-90s. Instead, the Valley can expect midday highs close to 110° -- or higher -- on those three days. See images for details. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings