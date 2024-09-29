Singer-Songwriter, Actor Kris Kristofferson Has Died...

Kristofferson was a Rhodes scholar with a deft writing style and rough charisma who became a country music superstar and A-list Hollywood actor. According to a family spokesperson, Kristofferson died at his home on Maui, Hawaii on Saturday surrounded by his family. No cause was given. Starting in the late 1960s, the Brownsville, Texas native wrote such classics standards as "Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down," "Help Me Make it Through the Night," "For the Good Times" and the rock classic "Me and Bobby McGee." Kristofferson was a singer himself, but many of his songs were best known as performed by others, whether Ray Price crooning "For the Good Times" or Janis Joplin belting out "Me and Bobby McGee." He also starred opposite Ellen Burstyn in director Martin Scorsese’s 1974 film "Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore" and opposite Barbra Streisand in the 1976 version of "A Star Is Born" in 1976. Kristofferson was 88. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings