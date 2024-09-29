Your NBC Palm Springs SoCal Weather Briefing for Sunday, September 29, 2024!

Although highs for the Coachella Valley are 'normally' in the upper-90s around the end of September, instead our area will be running approximately ten-degrees above average this afternoon. You can expect sunny skies this afternoon, dry air and midday temps around the 110° mark. More of the same is expected for tomorrow. As an upper-level high reestablishes itself over the Southwest, Valley temps will most likely exceed 110° on Tuesday and Wednesday under lots of sunshine, but surrounded by perimeter mountain clouds. An Excessive Heat Warning is likely for both days. When will be receive some relief from the excessive heat? Well, it looks as though those Summer-like temperatures are forecast to stick around the Valley through -- at least -- the first week of October. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings