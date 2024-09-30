CA, US & World
2025 County Fair National Date Festival Expands to 13 Days, Tickets Available Soon
The 2025 County Fair National Date Festival is expanding to 13 days, running from February 13th to March 2nd. CEO Chris Pickering credits the community’s support for the extended event. Tickets go on sale November 29th, with half-price admission available on Black Friday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 30, 2024
2025 County FairNational Date Festival13 daysChris PickeringFebruary 13 to March 2tickets on saleBlack Fridayhalfprice admissionexpanded event
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...