An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Monday, September 30, 2024!

It may be Autumn, but the Summer-like conditions will be with us all week long. Today, the Coachella Valley will be under clear skies with dry air and high temperatures just under 110°. As that upper-level high pressure system strengthens over the Southwest, Valley highs will be running close to 20-degrees above normal on Tuesday. While typical early-October temps are in the middle-to-upper 90s, we'll be heating-up into the middle one-teens tomorrow afternoon. An Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We may see highs in the 90s during the second week of October. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings