California Officials Investigate 400-Gallon Oil Spill in Stockton's Smith Canal

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating an illegal dumping of nearly 400 gallons of oil into Stockton's Smith Canal. A neighbor witnessed the crime, while crews work to minimize environmental damage. Officials are advising against catching or consuming fish and shellfish from the area.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 30, 2024

