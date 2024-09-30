CA, US & World
California Officials Investigate 400-Gallon Oil Spill in Stockton's Smith Canal
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating an illegal dumping of nearly 400 gallons of oil into Stockton's Smith Canal. A neighbor witnessed the crime, while crews work to minimize environmental damage. Officials are advising against catching or consuming fish and shellfish from the area.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 30, 2024
Stockton oil spillSmith Canalillegal dumping400 gallons oilFish and WildlifeUS Coast Guardenvironmental impactoil burnerCalifornia
