Coachella Valley Firebirds Kick Off Year 3 Under New Coach Derek Laxdal
Hockey season is back in the desert as the Coachella Valley Firebirds hit the ice for their third season with new head coach Derek Laxdal. Day one of practice saw high energy and new faces, including promising rookie Ty Nelson. Catch all 36 home games and more on My Firebirds TV, available on KPSC!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 30, 2024
