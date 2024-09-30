Firebirds back in the Valley for training camp

It's officially hockey season in the desert as the puck drops in year three for the Coachella Valley Firebirds. A new-looking team, but the same mindset and systems will continue the winning traditions here in the Valley. Today was the first day we got the chance to see new head coach Derek Laxdal on the ice along with many new faces. Laxdal pushed the pace and there weren't too many signs of rust on day one. Players like Ty Nelson, Max Andreev and David Goyette will be a part of the new young core of the team. They will all be added compliments to the captain, Max McCormick and players like Logan Morrison and Luke Henman. The team will leave for Kansas City later this week for two games against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Firebirds return home for opening night on Friday, October 11 at Acrisure Arena. You can watch all 36 home games on My Firebirds TV on KPSE. Check your local listings.