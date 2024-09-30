"Line Fire" Photos: Smoke On the Water!

Because the Line-Fire continues to burn near the Big Bear area in the San Bernardino Mountains, Evacuation Orders have been issued for the Barton Flats and Seven Oaks areas. Evacuation warnings are also in place for Angelus Oaks and the Southwestern side of Big Bear Lake. Here are a few photos from Laurie Kettering taken from Moonridge Golf Course at Big Bear Lake where she says she is under an "Evacuation Warning AGAIN!" As of this morning, containment of this wildfire is somewhere near 80%. Air Quality Alerts have been posted for the area. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings