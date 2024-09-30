Sports
MLB Legend Pete Rose Passes Away at 83
Pete Rose, Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader, has passed away at 83. Known for his time with the Cincinnati Reds and a career total of 4,256 hits, Rose won three World Series titles. He was banned from baseball in 1989 for betting on games, making him ineligible for the Hall of Fame. Rose passed away at his Las Vegas home.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 30, 2024
