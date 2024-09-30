CA, US & World
National Pumpkin Weigh-Off Delights Crowds with Massive Entries in Wheatland
Halloween is just around the corner, but that hasn’t stopped pumpkin enthusiasts from competing in the National Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Wheatland, just north of Sacramento. With over 40 participants, some pumpkins weigh in at over 1,500 pounds! Hosted at Bishop's Pumpkin Farm, the event draws a crowd of about 3,000, showcasing the incredible work and dedication of local growers.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 30, 2024
National Pumpkin WeighOffWheatlandBishops Pumpkin FarmHalloweenpumpkin growinggiant pumpkinsCalifornia Pumpkin Growers Clubcommunity eventpumpkin competition2023
