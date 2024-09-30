Phase Two Of Palm Springs' Homeless Navigation Center Is Complete

The City Of Palm Springs Will Host A Ribbon Cutting on Monday, September 30th, To Mark The Second Phase Of Their Homeless Navigation Center. Earlier This Year, The City Launched Their Early Entry Facility Which Was By Referral Only, Now The Center Will Feature 80 Independent Prefabricated Units Of Studio, One, And Two Bedroom Sizes. A Number Of Units Are Dedicated To Families And Transitional-Aged Youths. That Ribbon Cutting Event Is Being Held At 11 A.M.