Rancho Mirage Approves Via Ve Apartment Project, Adding Over 2,000 Affordable Units
The Rancho Mirage City Council has approved the Via Vail apartment project, set to provide over 2,000 affordable housing units in 15 two-story buildings. Primarily aimed at hospital and hotel employees, the development will cover 10 acres near Dina Shore Drive and is expected to be completed by 2027.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 30, 2024
