Thompson Hotels Opens in Palm Springs After Delays, Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting

After years of delays, Thompson Hotels has officially opened in Palm Springs. The Hall family, led by Craig and Catherine Hall, completed construction just in time for the season. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked their excitement to strengthen connections between Napa, Sonoma, and Palm Springs.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 30, 2024

