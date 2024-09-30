Weather
Triple-Digit Heat Continues This Week in Coachella Valley
Temperatures are soaring in the Coachella Valley with highs reaching 106 today and ramping up to 116 by tomorrow. Light winds early in the week, but gusts near the Line Fire could reach 30 mph by midweek. Stay cool as above-average temperatures stick around all week.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 30, 2024
