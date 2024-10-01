An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Tuesday, October 1, 2024!

An Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley area for today, tomorrow and Thursday. Today will be the hottest day this week as Valley temperatures will be running about 20-degrees above seasonal levels with highs in the middle one-teens under sunny skies and dry air. Highs in the lower-to-middle one-teens are expected both Wednesday and Thursday. Although Valley highs back-off a bit toward the end of the week, our afternoon temps will still be hovering around 110° each day into early next week. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings