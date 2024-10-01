CA, US & World
Arizona Voter Error Impacts 218,000, Could Affect State Legislative Races and Ballot Initiatives
A clerical error in Arizona marked 97,000 voters as having provided unnecessary citizenship documentation, potentially impacting state legislative races and a referendum on abortion rights. The issue does not affect federal voting eligibility. Meanwhile, presidential hopefuls address Hurricane Helene's aftermath, and Vice President Harris and former President Trump visit affected areas.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 1, 2024
Arizona voter error2024 electioncitizenship glitchstate legislative racesabortion rights referendumHurricane HeleneTrump visitVP Harris FEMA
