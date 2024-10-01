Desert Living Now
"Eye Deserve More Campaign" Urges Americans to Prioritize Eye Health Amid Increased Screen Time
On today’s Desert Living, Dr. Belinda Starkey discusses the importance of comprehensive eye exams as screen time increases. The "Eye Deserve More" campaign encourages Americans to prioritize eye health, noting that technology can’t replace the human eye’s abilities. Visit seetheeye.com to learn more and find a local optometrist.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 1, 2024
Eye Deserve More campaigndigital eye straincomprehensive eye examsscreen time effectsoptometrist careeye healthDr Belinda Starkeyseetheeyecom
