Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Confirms Gradual Rate Cuts Amid Positive Economic Outlook
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered an optimistic update on the U.S. economy at the NABE's annual meeting. He emphasized strong labor market conditions and easing inflation, with confidence that inflation is on track to reach 2%. Powell also hinted at more gradual interest rate cuts in the near future.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 1, 2024
