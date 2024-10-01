CA, US & World
Gen X Faces Financial Strain as "Sandwich Generation" Balances Caring for Kids and Aging Parents
Generation X, also known as the "Sandwich Generation," is feeling the squeeze between caring for their children and aging parents. According to Bank of America, their discretionary spending dropped by 2% year-over-year, with many focusing on saving for retirement. Gen X accounts for over a third of U.S. consumer spending, making them a key contributor to the economy.
