CA, US & World
Nationwide Port Strike Threatens to Disrupt Goods, Impact US Economy
Thousands of port workers from Boston to Houston are on strike, potentially causing major disruptions in the supply of goods like food and cars. The International Longshoremen's Association is demanding higher wages and a ban on fully automated equipment. Economists warn a week-long strike could cost the US over $2 billion and lead to higher prices for consumers.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 1, 2024
port strikeInternational Longshoremens AssociationUS economysupply chain disruptionhigher wagesautomated equipment baneast coast portsGulf coast portsconsumer prices
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...