Palm Springs' High Temperature Review: September of 2024!

Since it's the beginning of a new month, it's time to take a look back at all of the high temperatures which were recorded in Palm Springs during the month of September. Last month the city recorded... ➤ 20 Above Normal Days ➤ 10 Below Normal Days ➤ 4 Record High Days --- For October, the Coachella Valley is forecast to once again see mostly above normal high temperatures and average rainfall (little to none). Also here, a tally of each of the triple-digit high temperatures recorded in Palm Springs... so far this year. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings