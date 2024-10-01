Weather
Record Highs Continue in Coachella Valley as October Heatwave Hits
The Coachella Valley starts October with excessive heat warnings as temperatures soar above normal, reaching up to 117°F in Palm Springs. High pressure is driving the heat, with dry, breezy conditions. An air quality alert is also in effect due to the Line Fire. Temperatures will remain high through the week, with a slight drop expected by the weekend.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 1, 2024
