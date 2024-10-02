An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Wednesday, October 2, 2024!

When it comes to high temperatures, the Coachella Valley will once again surpass the 110-mark this afternoon. In fact, an Excessive Heat Warning continues through Thursday -- possibly longer -- as those Valley midday highs continue to run approximately ten-degrees or more above normal. As a trough digs in to the Southwest on Tuesday, the Valley may see a reduction in those high temperatures by the middle of next week. Will we see a few double-digit highs? It will be close. Stay tuned! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings