Annual College and Career Fair Offers Students Pathways to Success

The annual College and Career Fair, hosted by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, will take place on October 9th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Agua Caliente Resort in Rancho Mirage. This free event features over 100 universities, trade schools, and career opportunities, helping students explore their futures. Stephanie Ramirez, a 2018 graduate of Rancho Mirage High School and now a registered nurse, credits the fair for transforming her life by providing access to scholarships and career paths.