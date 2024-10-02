Brandini Toffee Celebrates 18 Sweet Years of Success in Coachella Valley

Celebrating nearly two decades in the Coachella Valley, Brandini Toffee marks its 18th anniversary this week, highlighting its remarkable journey from a high school fundraiser in 2006 to a successful family-owned business with three thriving locations in Rancho Mirage, downtown Palm Springs, and the Desert Hills Cabazon outlets. Co-founder Brandon Weimer shares how the passion for toffee transformed into a full-fledged enterprise that has employed hundreds and shipped thousands of pounds of product nationwide, including distribution through major retailers like Costco. Brandini Toffee continues to honor its local roots while aspiring for further growth - stay tuned for the next chapter in their delicious story!