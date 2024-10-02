California Governor Newsom Enacts New Laws to Protect Children and Promote Fair College Admissions

California Governor Gavin Newsom has recently signed two significant laws aimed at enhancing the well-being of children and promoting fairness in higher education. The first law, the California School Food Safety Act, prohibits the use of six specific food dyes—red dye number 40, yellow dyes five and six, blue dyes one and two, and green dye number three—in school foods and beverages, with enforcement set for December 31, 2027. This legislation addresses concerns that these chemicals negatively impact children’s behavior and learning capabilities. Additionally, Newsom has approved a law banning legacy and donor preferences in admissions at private nonprofit colleges, effective next year, positioning California as the second state to implement such a ban. This measure prevents prestigious institutions like Stanford and USC from considering a student’s family connections or donations during the admissions process, fostering a more equitable educational environment. Alongside these, three other states have introduced similar bans for public universities, marking a significant shift towards fairness and health consciousness in education and child welfare.