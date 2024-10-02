Coldplay Concerts in India Spark Outrage as Tickets Sell Out Instantly and Resale Prices Soar

An uproar has erupted in India following the rapid sell-out of Coldplay concert tickets for three shows in Mumbai, which were initially available through the official vendor, BookMyShow. Tickets for the September 22nd performances disappeared within minutes, only to resurface on secondary platforms at staggering prices of up to $11,000. This sudden spike in resale prices has left fans outraged and sparked allegations of fraud. In response, authorities have summoned the founder and CEO of BookMyShow for questioning regarding the suspicious resale activities. BookMyShow has denied any involvement with unauthorized ticket selling or reselling platforms, claiming no association with the inflated secondary market prices. The situation has heightened concerns over ticketing practices and the need for stricter regulations to protect fans from exploitative resale markets.