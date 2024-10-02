Desert Entertainment with Tod
Desert Ensemble Theater’s Artistic Director Jerome Elliott Moskowitz Discusses Upcoming Season and Fundraiser
Join us on Desert Entertainment as we chat with Jerome Elliott Moskowitz, the Artistic Director of Desert Ensemble Theater, about their 14th season and the exciting event "Singing with the Desert Stars." This fundraiser supports their internship and scholarship program. Don’t miss out on the chance to win tickets to their upcoming show "Loot"!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 2, 2024

