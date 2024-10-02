Local & Community
Indio's Annual State of the City Highlights Growth, Future Plans, and Revitalization
Indio hosted its annual State of the City event with over 400 attendees eager to hear about the city’s progress and future plans. Mayor shared updates on revitalizing downtown, returning businesses, and projects like the upcoming Desert Wildlife Center. Affordable housing and infrastructure development remain top priorities for the city’s continued growth.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 2, 2024
Indio State of the CityIndio growthMayor of IndioCoachella ValleyDesert Wildlife Centeraffordable housingdowntown revitalizationinfrastructure upgradescity developmentIndio future plans
