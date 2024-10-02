Local & Community

Indio's Annual State of the City Highlights Growth, Future Plans, and Revitalization

Indio hosted its annual State of the City event with over 400 attendees eager to hear about the city’s progress and future plans. Mayor shared updates on revitalizing downtown, returning businesses, and projects like the upcoming Desert Wildlife Center. Affordable housing and infrastructure development remain top priorities for the city’s continued growth.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 2, 2024

