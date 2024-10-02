Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Star in "Joker: Folie à Deux," Plus Tributes for Late Actor John Amos

Joaquin Phoenix returns to the big screen with Lady Gaga in "Joker: Folie à Deux," a sequel to his Oscar-winning performance. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film explores the Joker's new journey and introduces Lady Gaga as a compelling companion. In other news, actor John Amos, known for his roles in "Roots" and "Good Times," has passed away at 84. Amos's son confirmed his father died of natural causes, paying tribute to his father's lifelong love of acting.