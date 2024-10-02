New Record High Temperature for October 1, 2024!

Not only did Palm Springs record a record high of 117° yesterday, but that number is now the hottest temperature ever recorded for the month of October at PSP. Also included here, a look at the possibility of new record highs on Thursday and Friday... and an updated tally of the number of triple-digit highs (so far) in Palm Springs. By-the-way… an Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for the Coachella Valley area through Thursday. @NWSSanDiego @NBCPalmSprings