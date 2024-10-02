Local & Community
Rancho Mirage Hosts National Night Out with First Responders and Community Fun
First responders and residents gathered in Rancho Mirage for National Night Out, an event hosted by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department. Held at Rancho Mirage Community Park, the event allowed the community to meet first responders, ask questions, and enjoy a neighborhood block party atmosphere. Attendees hope the event continues to grow each year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 2, 2024
National Night OutRancho MirageRiverside County Sheriffs DepartmentRiverside County Fire Departmentfirst responderscommunity eventRancho Mirage Community Parkneighborhood block party
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...