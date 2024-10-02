Desert Living Now
Smart Energy Tech Showcased at NECA: Empower Your Home and Cut Energy Costs
On today's Desert Living, we explored new smart energy technology from the NECA meeting in San Diego. April Lisonbee from Schneider Electric shared how innovations in energy monitoring and power shifting can help homeowners reduce costs and manage energy more efficiently. Learn how to integrate smart energy solutions into your home by visiting SchneiderHome.com.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 2, 2024
smart energyNECA meetingSchneider Electricenergy monitoringpower shiftingsolar powerbattery backupreduce energy billsSchneiderHomecomsmart home technologyDesert Living
