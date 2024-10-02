So, Jerry... When Will We Escape the Triples?

It may be Autumn, but it's been very Summer-like here in the Coachella Valley over the past several day with highs in the triple-digits. But when will those numbers begin to back-off? Well, after examining a few of the long-range computer models, there's a chance a trough will swing through the Southwest in a little over a week from now. But -- even if this holds true -- this frontal boundary will only pull down those Coachella Valley high temperatures to where they should be in early-October... the 90s. On-shore winds may also become a bit gusty on October 10. Here's a look at the possible double-digits highs we could see in the Valley late next week. Fingers crossed! @JerrySteffenh @NBCPalmSprings