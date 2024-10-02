The Lakers will take over Acrisure Arena this week and the Firebirds rounding out their roster ahead of opening night next week

The Los Angeles Lakers will play two exhibition games this week at Acrisure Arena. Caitlyn Kelley spoke with officials at Acrisure Arena about the excitment of hosting two NBA games in the desert. Also, the Coachella Valley Firebirds are getting closer to finalizing their roster ahead of opening night on Friday, October 11. The captain, Max McCormick, is back along with some familiar faces and a few highly-touted prospects for the Kraken organization.