Vice Presidential Showdown: Tim Walz and JD Vance Clash on Immigration, Economy, and Abortion Ahead of 2024 Election

In their first and only debate, Vice Presidential nominees Tim Walz and JD Vance engaged in a largely civil yet intense exchange as the 2024 election race tightens with under five weeks remaining. The candidates focused on key issues such as immigration, with Vance advocating for the reimplementation of Donald Trump's border policies and the construction of a border wall, while both emphasized the need to halt illegal crossings. On abortion, Vance urged Republicans to rebuild voter trust by allowing states to set their own policies, opposing the idea that basic rights should vary geographically. The economy was another major battleground, with Vance criticizing Kamala Harris' tenure for rising costs in gas, groceries, and housing, whereas Harris blamed economic woes on Trump's COVID-19 response. Additionally, tensions arose over Vance's refusal to acknowledge Trump's 2020 election loss and allegations of censorship.